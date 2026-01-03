State of emergency declared in Venezuela after US conducts military strikes over capital

CARACAS: Venezuela accused the United States of an "extremely serious military aggression" after explosions rocked the capital Caracas in the early hours of Saturday following a months-long pressure campaign by President Donald Trump.

The White House and Pentagon have not commented on the explosions and reports of aircraft over the city. US media outlets CBS News and Fox News reported that unnamed Trump administration officials confirming that US forces were involved.

At least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard around 2 am. local time Saturday in the capital, Caracas. Venezuela’s government accused the United States of attacking civilian and military installations in multiple states.

"Venezuela rejects, repudiates, and denounces before the international community the extremely serious military aggression perpetrated by the current government of the United States of America against Venezuelan territory and people," the government of leftist President Nicolas Maduro said.

The Venezuelan leader also declared a state of emergency.

The president of neighboring Colombia called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations over the strikes.

"Alerting the whole world that they have attacked Venezuela," leftist leader Gustavo Petro wrote on social media platform X.

Confusion reigned in Caracas as the strikes began. People rushed to their windows and terraces in the middle of the night to try to make sense of events.

"From here, we can hear explosions near Fort Tiuna," said Emmanuel Parabavis, referring to a large military base in the capital.

"Right now, you can hear something that sounds like a machine gun. There are a lot of detonations and gunfire," Parabavis, 29, a public relations employee in the El Valle district, told AFP.

Power has been cut in certain parts of the city, according to residents.

Smoke could be seen rising from the hangar of a military base in Caracas. Another military installation in the capital was without power.