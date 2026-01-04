Abduction of Venezuela’s Maduro revives US imperialist history in Latin America

The military operation to abduct and arrest Venezuela’s leader Nicolás Maduro has once again placed the United States under scrutiny for its long and controversial history in Latin America.

Maduro is currently held at a jail in New York after US special forces seized him and flew him out of the country on Saturday, in an operation that US President Donald Trump said would place Venezuela under effective American control.

The announcement followed a swift pre-dawn raid in which commandos detained Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, as air strikes hit targets in and around the capital Caracas.

The actions have brought renewed attention to long-standing accusations by Venezuela’s late president Hugo Chávez, and his successor Maduro, that Washington backed coup attempts against their governments.

From direct military interventions to support for dictators, Washington’s actions across the region have repeatedly raised questions about imperial overreach and the resulting political instability.

Below is a look at US interventions in Latin America since the Cold War.