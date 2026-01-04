'US barbarism': Venezuelan capital quiet, streets empty after Washington captures Maduro

CARACAS: A lingering smell of explosives hung over Venezuela's capital Caracas on Saturday as shocked residents took stock after an early-morning US strike that ousted strongman Nicolas Maduro.

While a few hundred Maduro supporters gathered to clamor for his freedom, the streets were otherwise eerily quiet.

"I felt the explosions lift me out of bed. In that instant I thought: 'My God, the day has come,' and I cried," Maria Eugenia Escobar, a 58-year-old resident of the city of six million people, told AFP.

The strikes started around 2:00 am local time, with dozens of detonations that some people at first mistook for fireworks.

Windows rattled from the shockwaves and residents rushed out onto terraces and balconies as military aircraft zoomed overhead.

"It was horrible, we felt the planes flying over our house," said a resident of the Coche neighborhood, near the city's largest military complex, which was targeted in the raid.

Residents saw columns of smoke rising from several parts of the city, which was soon cloaked in a fog-like haze.

Witnesses spoke of bombings in La Guaira, Caracas's airport and port, in Maracay to the west, and in Higuerote to the east.