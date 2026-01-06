Rubio, Hegseth brief US congressional leaders as questions mount over Trump's next steps in Venezuela

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other top officials briefed leaders in Congress late Monday on the striking military operation in Venezuela amid mounting concerns that President Donald Trump is embarking on a new era of US expansionism without consultation of lawmakers or a clear vision for running the South American country.

Republican leaders entered the closed-door session at the Capitol largely supportive of Trump's decision to forcibly remove Venezuela's president Nicolás Maduro from power, but many Democrats emerged with more questions as Trump maintains a fleet of naval vessels off the Venezuelan coast and urges US companies to reinvest in the country's underperforming oil industry.

A war powers resolution that would prohibit US military action in Venezuela without approval from Congress is heading for a vote this week in the Senate. “We don't expect troops on the ground,” said House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said afterward.

Johnson said Venezuela's new leadership cannot be allowed to engage in narcoterrorism or the trafficking of drugs into the US, which sparked Trump's initial campaign of deadly boat strikes that have killed more than 115 people.

“This is not a regime change. This is demand for a change in behavior,” Johnson said. "We don't expect direct involvement in any other way beyond just coercing the new, the interim government, to get that going.”

Johnson added, "We have a way of persuasion — because their oil exports as you know have been seized, and I think that will bring the country to a new governance in very short order,” he said.

But Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, emerged saying, “There are still many more questions that need to be answered.”

“What is the cost? How much is this going to cost the United States of America?” Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said afterward.