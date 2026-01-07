Could Trump's desire for Greenland blow up NATO?

BRUSSELS: The White House has said President Donald Trump is discussing options including military action to take Greenland -- despite a warning from Denmark that an attack would spell the end of NATO.

But how high really is the risk that Trump's desire for the territory might end up sinking an alliance that has underpinned Western security for over seven decades?

The answer depends on whether Trump is really planning to make a move and if the spectre of military force is just a bluff to exert pressure.

Here's how the situation could break down:

US ups threats

In the wake of his military intervention in Venezuela, Trump set off alarm bells in Europe by repeating his insistence that he wants to take control of Greenland.

The mineral-rich semi-autonomous territory -- part of Washington's long-standing NATO ally Denmark and home already to a US military base -- has been in Trump's sights since his first term in office.

But this time around his administration has ramped up its rhetoric by insisting that "acquiring Greenland is a national security priority".

"The president and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilising the US military is always an option," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday.

That came despite a warning from Danish premier Mette Frederiksen an attack on a NATO ally would end the alliance -- and a show of support for Copenhagen from key European leaders.

Military route?

While Trump was willing to deploy US military might against long-standing foe Venezuela, using force against a close ally like Denmark is a different ball game.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he couldn't "imagine a scenario" under which Washington would violate Danish sovereignty.

Any US military action against Greenland would effectively tear NATO apart.

Its Article Five pledge that members will defend each other if attacked is meant to deter threats from outside -- and the idea of its key power would turn on an ally was seen as inconceivable.

Under an existing agreement with Denmark, the United States could already station more troops Greenland if it wants.

Officials at NATO have repeatedly played down the prospect Trump could invade -- but admit that with the US leader they can never be sure.

"We don't believe he would -- there is no need -- the US can get any access they want from Denmark," a senior NATO diplomat told AFP, speaking as others on condition of anonymity.

"But given the persistent rhetoric, we can't be entirely sure."