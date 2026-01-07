I single-handedly ended 8 wars, Norway foolishly chose not to give me 'Noble' Peace Prize: Trump

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump, whose renewed threats to seize Greenland from NATO member Denmark have rattled the transatlantic alliance, said Wednesday he doubted allies would "be there for us if we really needed them."

"We will always be there for NATO, even if they won't be there for us," he wrote on his Truth Social platform, a day after the White House said it was not ruling out military intervention to acquire Greenland.

Trump, who has cast himself as a global peacemaker, also touched on a personal grievance.

"I single-handedly ENDED 8 WARS, and Norway, a NATO Member, foolishly chose not to give me the Noble Peace Prize," he said, misspelling the name of the prestigious award that instead went to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

In his post, Trump repeated his frequent assertion that many members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization had failed to meet military spending commitments until he intervened.