Denmark sees talks with US as chance for 'the dialogue that is needed' over Greenland

Purchase Greenland

US Vice President JD Vance said on Wednesday that Denmark "obviously" had not done a proper job in securing Greenland and that Trump "is willing to go as far as he has to" to defend American interests in the Arctic.

In an interview with Fox News, Vance repeated Trump's claim that Greenland is crucial to both the US and the world's national security because "the entire missile defense infrastructure is partially dependent on Greenland."

He said the fact that Denmark has been a faithful military ally of the US during World War Two and the more recent "war on terrorism" did not necessarily mean they were doing enough to secure Greenland today.

"Just because you did something smart 25 years ago doesn't mean you can't do something dumb now," Vance said, adding that Trump "is saying very clearly, 'you are not doing a good job with respect to Greenland.'"

Vance's comments came after Rubio told a select group of US lawmakers that it was the Republican administration's intention to eventually purchase Greenland, as opposed to using military force.

Surveillance operations for the US

"Greenland belongs to its people," Antonio Costa, the President of the European Council, said on Wednesday. "Nothing can be decided about Denmark and about Greenland without Denmark, or without Greenland. They have the full solid support and solidarity of the European Union."

The leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain and the UK joined Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday in defending Greenland's sovereignty in the wake of Trump's comments about Greenland, which is part of the NATO military alliance.