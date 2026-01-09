Which US oil companies have interests in Venezuela?

PARIS: US oil companies with interests in Venezuela are poised to benefit from Donald Trump's plans to take control of Venezuelan oil sales, with the president meeting bosses on Friday to encourage investment in the run-down industry.

Trump told the New York Times on Thursday that the US oversight of Venezuela and its oil could last for years.

He announced on Tuesday that Venezuela's interim leaders had agreed to US-managed marketing of 30-50 million barrels of crude after leader Nicolas Maduro was ousted by a US raid on January 3.

Sanctioned by the US since 2019, Venezuela sits on about a fifth of the world's oil reserves and was once a major crude supplier to the US, with multiple American firms operating in the country until 2007.

However, it produced only around one percent of the world's total crude output in 2024, according to OPEC, having been hampered by years of underinvestment, sanctions, and embargoes.

The Trump administration hopes to revitalise production. Here are the US oil companies with experience and interests in Venezuela that are likely to play an important role:

Chevron: exempt from sanctions

Chevron, the second-largest oil producer in the United States, is the only US company still operating in Venezuela.

The Houston-based firm accounts for 25 percent of the country's production, importing over 120,000 barrels of crude per day from Venezuela to the United States in December, according to Bloomberg data.

Present in the South American country since the 1920s, Chevron operates five crude oil production projects in Venezuela as a minority shareholder in a joint venture with Venezuela's Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA).

Chevron-PDVSA was established in 2007, when Hugo Chavez's government forced the nationalisation of foreign-owned oil companies.

After Washington imposed sanctions in 2019, the Biden administration granted Chevron a waiver in 2022 in order to keep importing Venezuelan oil amid rising energy prices.

Trump first rescinded and then renewed this waiver in 2025.

"We continue to operate in full compliance with all relevant laws and regulations," a Chevron spokesperson told AFP on Monday in a comment about the current situation.