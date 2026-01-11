Iran president says 'rioters' must not disrupt society

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday said "rioters" should not be allowed to disrupt society, in his first remarks after three nights of intensified protests against the country's authorities.

Protests in Iran initially sparked by anger over the rising cost of living have lasted two weeks, becoming a movement against the theocratic system in place since the 1979 revolution.

The death toll in the crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran spiked Sunday to at least 538 people, activists said. Over 10,600 people have been detained, said the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

Of those killed, 490 are protesters and 48 are members of the security forces, it said, warning the toll is likely to go up.

The Iranian government has not offered any overall casualty figures for the demonstrations.