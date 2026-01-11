Iran warns US troops, Israel will be targeted if America strikes over protests; death toll hits 538

DUBAI: Nationwide protests challenging Iran's theocracy saw protesters flood the streets in the country's capital and its second-largest city into Sunday, crossing the two-week mark as violence surrounding the demonstrations has killed at least 538 people, activists said.

Over 10,600 people have been detained, said the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

Of those killed, 490 are protesters and 48 are members of the security forces, it said, warning the toll is likely to go up.

The group, which relies on activists in Iran crosschecking information, has offered accurate tolls in previous rounds of unrest in the Islamic Republic.

The Iranian government has not offered any overall casualty figures for the demonstrations.

Meanwhile, Iran's parliament speaker warned the US military and Israel would be "legitimate targets" if America strikes the Islamic Republic, as threatened by President Donald Trump.

Qalibaf made the threat as lawmakers rushed the dais in the Iranian parliament, shouting: "Death to America!"

Those abroad fear the information blackout will embolden hard-liners within Iran's security services to launch a bloody crackdown, despite warnings from Trump he's willing to strike the Islamic Republic to protect peaceful demonstrators. Trump offered support for the protesters, writing on Turth Social, "Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!"

The New York Times and Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous US officials, said on Saturday night that Trump had been given military options for a strike on Iran, but hadn't made a final decision.

The State Department separately warned: "Do not play games with President Trump. When he says he'll do something, he means it."