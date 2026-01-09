'Death to the dictator!': Iran protests grow as Ayatollah takes aim at Trump, says 'won’t back down'

Short online videos shared by activists purported to show protesters chanting against Iran’s government around bonfires as debris littered streets in the capital, Tehran, and elsewhere. The crowd could be heard chanting “death to the dictator” in reference to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has ruled the Islamic republic since 1989.

Other videos showed significant protests in several cities, including Tabriz in the north, the holy city of Mashhad in the east, and the Kurdish-populated west, including the regional hub of Kermanshah.

Several videos said protesters had set fire to the entrance of the regional branch of state television in the central city of Isfahan. It was not immediately possible to verify the images. Flames were also seen at the governor’s building in Shazand, the capital of Markazi province in central Iran, after protesters gathered outside, other videos showed.

The full scope of the demonstrations could not be immediately determined because of the communications blackout, though they represented a further escalation of protests that began over Iran’s ailing economy and have since morphed into the most significant challenge to the government in several years.

The protests have intensified steadily since beginning on 28 December. Pahlavi, who called for protests Thursday night, similarly has called for demonstrations at 8 pm Friday.

“What turned the tide of the protests was former Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi’s calls for Iranians to take to the streets at 8 pm on Thursday and Friday,” said Holly Dagres, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. “Per social media posts, it became clear that Iranians had delivered and were taking the call seriously to protest in order to oust the Islamic Republic.”

“This is exactly why the internet was shut down: to prevent the world from seeing the protests. Unfortunately, it also likely provided cover for security forces to kill protesters.”

Thursday night protests preceded internet shutdown

When the clock struck 8 pm Thursday, neighborhoods across Tehran erupted in chanting, witnesses said. The chants included “Death to the dictator!” and “Death to the Islamic Republic!”

Others praised the shah, shouting: “This is the last battle! Pahlavi will return!” Thousands could be seen on the streets before all communication to Iran cut out.

“Iranians demanded their freedom tonight. In response, the regime in Iran has cut all lines of communication,” Pahlavi said. “It has shut down the Internet. It has cut landlines. It may even attempt to jam satellite signals.”

He went on to call for European leaders to join US President Donald Trump in promising to “hold the regime to account.”

“I call on them to use all technical, financial, and diplomatic resources available to restore communication to the Iranian people so that their voice and their will can be heard and seen,” he added.

“Do not let the voices of my courageous compatriots be silenced.”