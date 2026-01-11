Venezuelans across Latin America cautiously watch what comes next after US-induced crisis

Crisis scatters a people

There are nearly 7 million Venezuelan migrants and refugees in Latin America. Colombia tops the list with 2.8 million, followed by Peru with 1.5 million. A further estimated 1 million are in the United States, according to the most recent data from R4V, a network tracking the diaspora and coordinated by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Organization for Migration. They were driven out by compounding political and economic crises.

An estimated 8 in 10 people in Venezuela live in poverty in a country that was once one of Latin America’s wealthiest, with the world’s largest proven oil reserves. Some have found work or started small businesses, while others tried to the reach the US or bounced from country to country.

Over the past year, thousands have been deported to Venezuela or third countries and many more could be near the end of their protected status in the US.

Eduardo Constante, 36, left Venezuela in 2017 in the middle of a “hunger crisis.” Speaking from a migrant shelter in the northern Mexican city of Monterrey, he recalled his journey.

He had spent three months in Colombia, a country overwhelmed by the numbers of arriving Venezuelans; three years in Peru, which he left during the pandemic because they wouldn’t give him the vaccine; and then three more years in Chile, where he was unable to legalize his status.

Finally he made the long trek through South America, the Darien jungle and up to the US border just in time for Trump to close it to asylum seekers. “I had plans in Europe, but if things settle down in Venezuela, I’m going to Venezuela,” he said.

His joy at Maduro’s ouster was moderated by the worries of the family he still has there over food scarcity and security forces that search people’s cellphones for signs of opposition, he said.

Maureen Meyer, vice president for programs at WOLA, a Washington-based human rights organization focused on Latin America, said “we’re nowhere near where we’re going to have a country where people that fled… feel that they could be comfortable returning.”

And if Venezuelans are forced to leave the countries where they are now, either under pressure or via deportation, they will be even more vulnerable to organized crime groups in the region seeking to exploit them now that the business of smuggling them north has dropped off.