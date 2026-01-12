Britain in talks with NATO to counter Russia, China in Arctic

LONDON: Britain is discussing with NATO allies how it can help beef up security in the Arctic to counter threats from Russia and China, a government minister said Sunday.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said the talks are "business as usual" rather than a response to recent threats by US President Donald Trump to take over Greenland.

Trump has said that he would like to make a deal to acquire Greenland, a semiautonomous region of NATO ally Denmark, to prevent Russia or China from taking it over. He said Sunday night that making a deal for Greenland would be "easier" and insisted the US needed to acquire it.

"One way or the other, we're going to have Greenland," he told reporters aboard Air Force One as he flew back to Washington.

Greenland, with a population of around 57,000, is defended by Denmark, whose military is dwarfed by that of the U.S., which has a military base on the island. Denmark's prime minister has warned that a takeover would threaten NATO.

Trump dismissed that idea on Sunday, proclaiming himself the savior of NATO for encouraging member countries to boost their defense spending.

"I like NATO," he said.

He then questioned "whether or not, if we needed NATO, would they be there for us? I'm not sure they would."

In fact, NATO's Article 5 common defense guarantee, which treats an attack on one member as an attack on them all, has only been invoked once, in the wake of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on the United States, leading to NATO's operation in Afghanistan.

Tensions have grown between the US and Denmark since the Trump administration renewed its warnings against Greenland. Jesper Møller Sørensen, Denmark's ambassador to the US, fired back at newly tapped US Greenland envoy Jeff Landry, who said in a social media post that the "US defended Greenland's sovereignty during (World War II) when Denmark couldn't."