Iranian parliament speaker warns Trump of 'unforgettable lesson' in case of US military intervention

Iran's parliament speaker on Monday warned US President Donald Trump of an "unforgettable lesson" in case Washington attacked Tehran, as threatened by the American leader the previous day.

Addressing a huge rally of pro-government protesters at Tehran Square, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the Islamic Republic is fighting a "war against terrorists."

Iran is fighting a "four-front war," he said, listing economic war, psychological war, "military war" with the United States and Israel and "today a war against terrorists."

"The great Iranian nation has never allowed the enemy to achieve its goals," he said, flanked by the slogans "Death to Israel, Death to America" in Persian, and vowing the Iranian military would teach US President Donald Trump "an unforgettable lesson" in case of a new attack.

Iran witnessed mass counter-protests where thousands of Iranians filled a major square in central Tehran on Monday to support the Islamic Republic and mourn the security forces killed during the protests, state television pictures showed.

People brandishing the Islamic Republic's flag packed the capital's Enghelab (Revolution) Square as prayers were read for victims of what the government has termed "riots."

Similar rallies were also underway in other cities after a call by President Masoud Pezeshkian, according to the images.

Iran's foreign minister earlier today said that the country is ready for both war and negotiation after repeated threats of military intervention from Trump.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is not seeking war but is fully prepared for war," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told a conference of foreign ambassadors in Tehran broadcast by state television.