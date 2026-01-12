Museveni: Still seeking power after 40 years of rule in Uganda

KAMPALA: Yoweri Museveni has been president longer than most Ugandans have been alive, and shows no sign of giving up his place among the world's longest-serving leaders.

Shortly after Museveni took power in 1986, ending years of bloodshed and chaos under murderous tyrants, the young president mused that leaders overstaying their welcome lay at the heart of Africa's problems.

But, nearly four decades later, the introspection is gone and Museveni -- once hailed in the West as a model African leader committed to good governance -- has joined the ranks of those he once criticised.

His genial demeanour and penchant for folksy parables belie a past as a wily guerrilla fighter and ruthless political survivor.

During his 40-year reign Museveni has fused state and party so effectively, and crushed political opposition so totally, that any outside challenge to him or his National Resistance Movement (NRM) became close to impossible.

At 81 -- though some opponents say he is older -- Museveni says he is fighting fit and ready for a seventh term if he wins Thursday's election.

Challenger within

In long, meandering speeches laced with peasant folklore, Museveni often appeals for more time, likening himself to a farmer leaving a plantation just as it starts bearing fruit. His 2026 campaign slogan is "Protecting the gains".

Rarely, too, does "the old man who saved the country" miss a chance to recall his heroics in the bush wars, sometimes exchanging his trademark safari hat for camouflage fatigues.