'One Battle After Another', 'Hamnet' take top honors at Golden Globes

Paul Thomas Anderson's ragtag revolutionary saga One Battle After Another took top honors at Sunday's 83rd Golden Globes in the comedy category, while Chloé Zhao's Shakespeare drama Hamnet pulled off an upset over Sinners to win best film, drama.

One Battle After Another won best film, comedy, supporting female actor for Teyana Taylor and best director and best screenplay for Anderson. He became just the second filmmaker to sweep director, screenplay and film, as a producer, at the Globes. Only Oliver Stone, for Born on the Fourth of July, managed the same feat.

In an awards ceremony that went almost entirely as expected, the night's final award was the most surprising. While One Battle After Another has been the clear front-runner this awards season, most have pegged Ryan Coogler's Jim Crow-era vampire thriller as its closest competition.

But Hamnet, a speculative drama about William and Agnes Shakespeare based on Maggie O'Farrell's bestseller, won in the dramatic category shortly after its star, Jessie Buckley, won best female actor in a drama.

It was a banner night for Warner Bros., the studio behind One Battle After Another and Sinners. Warner Bros. Discovery has agreed to be sold to Netflix in an $83 billion deal. Paramount Skydance has appealed to shareholders with its own rival offer.

In his speech after winning best director, Anderson praised Warner co-chief Michael DeLuca.

"He said he wanted to run a studio one day and let filmmakers make whatever they want," said Anderson. "That's how you get Sinners. That's how you get a Weapons. That's how you get One Battle After Another."

The final awards brought to, or near, the stage a handful of the most talented filmmakers together in Anderson, Zhao and Coogler — plus Steven Spielberg, a producer of Hamnet. Regardless of who won what, it was a heartening moment of solidarity between them, with a shared sense of purpose. Zhao fondly recalled being at Sundance Labs with Coogler when they were each starting out.

"As students, let's keep our hearts open and let's keep seeing each other and allowing each other to be seen," said Zhao, while Coogler smiled from the front row.