As Canada tries to reduce its dependence on the US, its leader will visit China to rebuild ties

BEIJING: A leader of Canada is visiting China this week for the first time in nearly a decade, a bid to rebuild the country's fractured relations with the world's second-largest economy — and reduce Canada's dependence on the United States.

The push by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who arrives Wednesday, is part of a major rethink as ties sour with the U.S. — the world's No. 1 economy and long the largest trading partner for Canada by far.

Carney aims to double Canada's non-American exports in the next decade in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and the American leader's musing that Canada could become "the 51st state."

"At a time of global trade disruption, Canada is focused on building a more competitive, sustainable and independent economy," Carney said in a statement. "We're forging new partnerships around the world to transform our economy from one that has been reliant on a single trade partner."

Carney will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday and other officials.

Canadian officials, in a briefing with reporters, said that it's an attempt re-energize a dormant strategic partnership and also noted that Washington's intervention in Venezuela is far reaching.

Canadian officials said that there will be progress on trade irritants with Beijing, but not a definitive elimination of some tariffs.

Two of Carney's lawmakers, meanwhile, said they are quitting a sponsored trip to Taiwan early to "avoid confusion" about Canada's China policy as Carney prepares to visit Beijing.

In a joint statement, Liberal lawmakers Helena Jaczek and Marie-France Lalonde said while they are returning to Canada based on "advice from the government," it does not change Canada's stance on Taiwan. China views self-governed Taiwan as its sovereign territory and has said it would take it by force if needed.

Michael Chong, the opposition Conservative foreign affairs critic, said the Liberal decision to quit the trip early is "nothing short of kowtowing to Beijing's authoritarianism."

Carney will be in China until Saturday, and then visit Qatar before attending the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, next week.

Trump's tariffs have pushed both Canada and China to look for opportunities to strengthen international cooperation, said Zhu Feng, the dean of the School of International Studies at China's Nanjing University.

"Carney's visit does reflect the new space for further development in China-Canadian relations under the current U.S. trade protectionism," he said. But he cautioned against overestimating the importance of the visit, noting that Canada remains a U.S. ally. The two North American nations also share a deep cultural heritage and a common geography.