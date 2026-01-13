China warns retaliation as Trump's Iran tariff threat puts its cheap oil imports at risk

BEIJING: China, the largest buyer of Iranian oil, on Tuesday warned counter measures against US President Donald Trump's decision to impose 25 per cent tariffs on countries trading with Iran, amid concerns that sanctions could end Beijing's reliance on cheaper oil imports.

Trump announced on Monday that any country "doing business" with Iran will have to pay a 25 per cent tariff on its trade with the US, a move that could impact Tehran's major trading partners such as China, India and the UAE.

"There are no winners in a tariff war, and China will firmly safeguard its own legitimate and lawful rights and interests," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said while reacting to Trump's threat.

Trump's Iran tariff threats, coupled with the fall of the pro-Beijing Maduro regime in Venezuela which also supplied loan-linked oil supplies to China, sent "a dire warning" to Beijing's policymakers who analysts said need to urgently find ways to protect the country's strategic interests abroad.

His announcement sent shockwaves in Beijing, which may have to reconsider its approach, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post quoted China watchers as saying.

China is already grappling with the fall of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, one of its closest allies.

His fall brought about an overnight end to Venezuela's allegiance to Beijing, which, according to reports, invested over USD 106 billion in the Latin American country.

According to data compiled by intelligence firm Kpler, China imported around 400,000 barrels per day of Venezuelan oil last year for far cheaper prices.