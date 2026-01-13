Trump announces 25% tariffs on countries doing business with Iran

Iran's main trading partners are China, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Iraq, according to the economic database Trading Economics.

The tariffs announcement comes as Trump mulls possible military action against Iran over the protests. Rights groups have reported a growing death toll.

"Air strikes would be one of the many, many options that are on the table," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier Monday.

But she said Iran also had a diplomatic channel open to Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, adding that Iran was taking a "far different tone" in private than it was in its public statements.