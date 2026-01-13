Nearly 2000 killed in protests, says Iranian official in first confirmation of high death toll by an authority

Nearly 2000 people, including security personnel and protesters, have been killed in the widespread anti-government protests in Iran, an official said on Tuesday, reported Reuters.

This is the first time an official has acknowledged the high death toll in the nationwide unrest, which was triggered by protests against the mounting economic grievance in the country amid sanctions reimposed by the United States and Europe.

According to Reuters, the official alleged that "terrorists" were behind the deaths of both protesters and security personnel, while not giving a breakdown of who had been killed.

Iranian authorities have dismissed the violent protests as an attempt to "destabilise the country," masterminded by Israel and the US.

Rights groups have accused the government of using live fire against protesters and masking the scale of the crackdown with an internet blackout that has now lasted more than four days.

International phone calls however have resumed in Iran after being blocked for days, but only outgoing calls could be made.

The Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights (IHR) said it had confirmed 648 people killed during the protests, including nine minors, but warned the death toll was likely much higher -- "according to some estimates, more than 6,000."

The internet shutdown has made it "extremely difficult to independently verify these reports", IHR said, adding that an estimated 10,000 people had been arrested.