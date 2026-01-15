'Silent crisis': A generation of El Salvadorans deprived of a dad after Bukele's crackdown

EL ROSARIO: Jade comes home from school each day to feed the chickens at her home in the Central American nation of El Salvador with her classmates' taunts ringing in her ears.

Her father is one of 91,000 people, mostly young men, rounded up by iron-fisted President Nayib Bukele and thrown in prison since 2022 under a state of emergency imposed to fight violent gangs.

"It hurts me when they say he's some kind of gang member," the slight teenager told AFP, referring to the schoolyard jibes.

"My dad is innocent," she insisted.

Bukele's crackdown has left thousands of children without one or both parents, plunging many into poverty even as relatives step in to try and meet their needs.

After Jose Urquia's arrest in August 2023, 16-year-old Jade (not her real name) and her 13-year-old brother were placed in the custody of their grandmother, Sara Rivas.

They survive on remittances from their mother, who lives in the United States, and the income from Rivas's small farm in El Rosario, some 50 kilometers (31 miles) east of the capital San Salvador.