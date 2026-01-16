Court ruling jeopardizes freedom for pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil

Ruling won't result in immediate detention

Thursday's decision marked a major win for the Trump administration's sweeping campaign to detain and deport noncitizens who joined protests against Israel.

Tricia McLaughlin, a Homeland Security Department spokesperson, called the ruling "a vindication of the rule of law."

In a statement, she said the department will "work to enforce his lawful removal order" and encouraged Khalil to "self-deport now before he is arrested, deported, and never given a chance to return."

It was not immediately clear whether the government would seek to detain Khalil, a legal permanent resident, again while his legal challenges continue.

In a statement distributed by the American Civil Liberties Union, Khalil called the appeals ruling "deeply disappointing."

"The door may have been opened for potential re-detainment down the line, but it has not closed our commitment to Palestine and to justice and accountability," he said. "I will continue to fight, through every legal avenue and with every ounce of determination, until my rights, and the rights of others like me, are fully protected."

Baher Azmy, one of Khalil's lawyers, with the Center for Constitutional Rights, said the ruling was "contrary to rulings of other federal courts."

"Our legal options are by no means concluded, and we will fight with every available avenue," he said.

The ACLU said the Trump administration cannot lawfully re-detain Khalil until the order takes formal effect, which won't happen while he can still immediately appeal.

Khalil's lawyers can request that the panel's decision be set aside and the matter reconsidered by a larger group of judges on the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals, or they can go to the U.S. Supreme Court.