From buildings to battleships, Trump isn’t waiting for history to name things after him. It’s happening now

Trump's for-profit branding has continued

As he ran for president in 2024, the candidate rolled out Trump-branded business ventures for watches, fragrances, Bibles and sneakers — including golden high tops priced at $799. After taking office again last year, Trump's businesses launched a Trump Mobile phone company, with plans to unveil a gold-colored smartphone and a cryptocurrency memecoin named $TRUMP.

That's not to be confused with plans for a physical, government-issued Trump coin that US Treasurer Brandon Beach said the US Mint is planning.

Trump has also reportedly told the owners of Washington's NFL team that he would like his name on the Commanders' new stadium. The team's ownership group, which has the naming rights, has not commented on the idea. But a White House spokeswoman in November called the proposed name "beautiful" and said Trump made the rebuilding of the stadium possible.

The addition of Trump's name to the Kennedy Center in December so outraged independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont that he introduced legislation this week to ban the naming or renaming of any federal building or land after a sitting president — a ban that would retroactively apply to the Kennedy Center and Institute of Peace.

"I think he is a narcissist who likes to see his name up there. If he owns a hotel, that's his business," Sanders said in an interview. "But he doesn't own federal buildings."

Sanders likened Trump's penchant for putting his name on government buildings and more to the actions of authoritarian leaders throughout history. "If the American people want to name buildings after a president who is deceased, that's fine. That's what we do," he said.

"But to use federal buildings to enhance your own position very much sounds like the 'Great Leader' mentality of North Korea, and that is not something that I think the American people want," Sanders added.

Although some of the naming has been suggested by others, the president has made clear he's pleased with the tributes.

Three months after the announcement of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity, a name the White House says was proposed by Armenian officials, the president gushed about it at a White House dinner.

"It's such a beautiful thing, they named it after me. I really appreciate it. It's actually a big deal," he told a group of Central Asian leaders.

Engel, the presidential historian, said the practice can send a signal to people "that the easiest way to get access and favor from the president is to play to his ego and give him something or name something after him."

Supporters say the tributes are well-deserved

Some of the proposals for honoring Trump include legislation in Congress from New York Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney that would designate June 14 as "Trump's Birthday and Flag Day," placing the president with the likes of Martin Luther King Jr., George Washington and Jesus Christ, whose birthdays are recognized as national holidays.

Florida Republican Rep. Greg Steube has introduced legislation that calls for the Washington-area rapid transit system, known as the Metro, to be renamed the "Trump Train." North Carolina Republican Rep. Addison McDowell has introduced legislation to rename Washington Dulles International Airport as Donald J. Trump International Airport.

McDowell said it makes sense to give Dulles a new name since Trump has already announced plans to revamp the airport, which currently is a tribute to former Secretary of State John Foster Dulles.

The congressman said he wanted to honor Trump because he feels the president has been a champion for combating the scourge of fentanyl, a personal issue for McDowell after his brother's overdose death. But he also cited Trump's efforts to strike peace deals all over the world and called him "one of the most consequential presidents ever."

"I think that's somebody that deserves to be honored, whether they're still the president or whether they're not," he said.

More efforts are underway in Florida, Trump's adopted home.

Republican state lawmaker Meg Weinberger said she is working on an effort to rename Palm Beach International Airport as Donald J. Trump International Airport, a potential point of confusion with the Dulles effort.

The road that the president will see christened Friday is not the first Florida asphalt to herald Trump upon his return to the White House.

In the south Florida city of Hialeah, officials in December 2024 renamed a street there as President Donald J. Trump Avenue.

Trump, speaking at a Miami business conference the next month, called it a "great honor" and said he loved the mayor for it.

"Anybody that names a boulevard after me, I like," he said.

He added a few moments later: "A lot of people come back from Hialeah, they say, 'They just named a road after you.' I say, 'That's OK.' It's a beginning, right? It's a start."