Iran's Khamenei says authorities 'must break the back of the seditionists'

PARIS: Iran's supreme leader on Saturday said authorities "must break the back of the seditionists", blaming US President Donald Trump for "casualties" after a deadly crackdown on protests against the country's clerical leadership.

Iran was rocked by weeks of demonstrations sparked by anger over economic hardship that exploded into the biggest protests against the Islamic republic in more than three years.

But demonstrations have subsided after the crackdown that rights groups say left thousands dead under an internet blackout that lasted more than a week.

Authorities have said demonstrations they condemn as "riots" are under control, with state-aligned media reporting thousands of arrests and officials vowing swift punishment for those detained.

"By God's grace, the Iranian nation must break the back of the seditionists just as it broke the back of the sedition," Khamenei told supporters during an address marking a religious holiday commemorating the Prophet Mohammed's ascension to heaven aired by state television.

"We do not intend to lead the country to war, but we will not spare domestic criminals," he added, saying that "international criminals" were "worse" and would also not be spared punishment.