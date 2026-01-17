Family of Iranian protester searched for her body in a pile of corpses and buried her roadside

BEIRUT: Robina Aminian's family believes the college student was killed by a bullet fired by Iranian security forces at close range, straight into the back of her head. But her death in the nationwide protests that challenged the Islamic Republic's theocracy was only the start of the family's agony.

In the aftermath of the killing, Aminian's mother had to look through piles of bloodied corpses to find her daughter's body. Then the family raced to escape authorities who might demand payment to release the body and buried her hastily in an unmarked roadside pit.

Their odyssey reflects the trail of anguish left by Iran's deadly assault on protesters, which has led to desperate relatives searching overflowing morgues across the country. For families, the loss of loved ones is compounded by the difficulty they face in grieving and giving the dead a dignified sendoff.

More than a week after she was killed, Aminian's relatives say they still have not held a funeral for the young Kurdish woman who was studying fashion in Tehran, the capital.

"She wanted a bright future for herself," her uncle, Nezar Minoei, said from Oslo. "But unfortunately, the future has been stolen from her."