Activists claim Iran has aired at least 97 coerced confessions from protesters, often after torture

JERUSALEM: They are shown handcuffed, their faces blurred. The confession videos, broadcast on Iranian state media, feature dramatic background music interspersed with clips appearing to show protesters attacking security forces. Some showcase gruesome homemade weapons that authorities claim were used in the attacks. Others highlight suspects in grainy security footage, appearing to set fires or destroy property.

Iran says these confessions, which often include references to Israel or America, are proof of foreign plots behind Iran's nationwide protests.

Activists allege that they are coerced confessions, long a staple of Iran's hard-line state television, the only broadcaster in the country. And these videos are coming at an unprecedented clip.

Iranian state media has aired at least 97 confessions from protesters, many expressing remorse for their actions, since the protests began on Dec. 28, according to a rights group that is tracking the videos.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency claims that based on testimony from prior detainees, the confessions often come after psychological or physical torture — and can have serious consequences, including the death penalty. "These rights violations compound on top of each other and lead to horrible outcomes. This is a pattern that's been implemented by the regime time and time again," said Skylar Thompson, the group's deputy director.

Iran's mission to the United Nations did not return a request for comment from The Associated Press. Iranian officials have described the protests as "riots" orchestrated by the United States and Israel. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said the violence must be foreign-influenced because Iranians would never set mosques on fire.