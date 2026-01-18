Europe scrambles to respond to Trump tariff threat

BRUSSELS: European leaders on Sunday hit back at US President Donald Trump's threat of tariffs over their opposition to his designs on Greenland, with far-right Italian leader Giorgia Meloni urging Washington against making a "mistake".

Trump has made no secret of his desire to seize the vast Arctic island, an autonomous territory of Denmark, since returning to the White House for a second term, and a ramping up of this claim in recent weeks has deeply shaken transatlantic relations.

He again upped the ante on Saturday, threatening to punish eight European countries with tariffs after they sent a few dozen troops to Greenland as part of a military drill.

Meloni, who has a good relationship with Trump, said she had told him it was a "mistake" to punish Europe economically.

"I believe that imposing new sanctions today would be a mistake," she told journalists during a trip to Seoul, adding that "I spoke to Donald Trump a few hours ago and told him what I think."

However, Meloni also sought to downplay the conflict, telling journalists "there has been a problem of understanding and communication" between Europe and the United States on Greenland.

She said it was up to NATO to take an active role in the growing crisis.