Thousands march in Greenland to support Arctic island in the face of Trump's threats to take it over

Dollerup-Scheibel, a 21-year-old Greenlander, and Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen were among what others described as the island's biggest protest, drawing nearly a quarter of Nuuk's population. Others held rallies and solidarity marches across the Danish realm, including in Copenhagen, as well as in the capital of the Inuit-governed territory of Nunavut in Canada's far north.

"This is important for the whole world," Danish protester Elise Riechie said as she held Danish and Greenlandic flags in Copenhagen. "There are many small countries. None of them are for sale."

In Nuuk, Greenlanders of all ages listened to traditional songs as they walked to the consulate. Marie Pedersen, a 47-year-old Greenlander, said it was important to bring her children to the rally "to show them that they're allowed to speak up."

"We want to keep our own country and our own culture, and our family safe," she said.

Her 9-year-old daughter, Alaska, crafted her own "Greenland is not for sale" sign. The girl said her teachers have addressed the controversy and taught them about NATO at school.

"They tell us how to stand up if you're being bullied by another country or something," she said.

Meanwhile, Tom Olsen, a police officer in Nuuk, said Saturday's protest was the biggest he's ever seen there.