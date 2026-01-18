Hindu businessman beaten to death in Bangladesh over bananas, three detained

A Hindu businessman was allegedly beaten to death in Bangladesh's Gazipur, after an argument over bananas.
Local media reported that three members of a single family were involved in the assault.
However, it has not been confirmed whether the incident was linked to the recent tensions and violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.
According to local media outlet The Daily Star, the deceased was identified as 55-year-old Liton Chandra Ghosh, owner of 'Baishakhi Sweetmeat and Hotel'.
Three members of a family -- 55-year-old Swapan Mia, his wife Majeda Khatun, 45, and their 28-year-old son Masum Mia -- have been detained for their suspected role in the killing, according to Zakir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kaliganj Police Station.
Police said Masum owns a banana plantation and had reported a bunch of bananas missing. While searching for them, he spotted the bananas at Liton’s hotel, triggering an argument between the two sides.
According to the victim’s family, Masum visited the hotel at around 11.00 am and got into a verbal dispute with a staff member, Ananta Das, over a trivial incident.
Later, his parents reached the spot, after which the situation turned violent. As Liton stepped in to defuse the situation, he was attacked.
"The accused punched and kicked Liton, causing him to fall to the ground and die on the spot," police said.
Police are investigating the incident, the report said.
Bangladesh has seen a rise in violent attacks against minorities under the interim administration led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, with Hindus, who make up roughly 7% of the population, frequently targeted and several incidents being reported over the past month.
Rights groups have reported at least 51 cases of violence targeting Hindus, including 10 deaths.
(With inputs from PTI)