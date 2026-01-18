Hindu businessman beaten to death in Bangladesh over bananas, three detained

A Hindu businessman was allegedly beaten to death in Bangladesh's Gazipur, after an argument over bananas.

Local media reported that three members of a single family were involved in the assault.

However, it has not been confirmed whether the incident was linked to the recent tensions and violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

According to local media outlet The Daily Star, the deceased was identified as 55-year-old Liton Chandra Ghosh, owner of 'Baishakhi Sweetmeat and Hotel'.

Three members of a family -- 55-year-old Swapan Mia, his wife Majeda Khatun, 45, and their 28-year-old son Masum Mia -- have been detained for their suspected role in the killing, according to Zakir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kaliganj Police Station.

Police said Masum owns a banana plantation and had reported a bunch of bananas missing. While searching for them, he spotted the bananas at Liton’s hotel, triggering an argument between the two sides.

According to the victim’s family, Masum visited the hotel at around 11.00 am and got into a verbal dispute with a staff member, Ananta Das, over a trivial incident.