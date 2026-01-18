Israeli troops kill Palestinians for crossing vague ceasefire line that is sometimes unmarked

Easy to get lost

Under the ceasefire, Israel withdrew its troops to a buffer zone that is up to 7 kilometers (4 miles) deep and includes most of Gaza's arable land, its elevated points and all of its border crossings. That hems more than 2 million Palestinians into a strip along the coastline and central Gaza.

People of all ages, some already dead, have been showing up almost daily at the emergency room of Gaza City's Al-Ahli hospital with bullet wounds from straying near the line, said hospital director Fadel Naeem.

Amid the vast destruction in Gaza, the demarcation line often isn't easy to detect, Naeem said. He recounted picking his way through undamaged paths during a recent visit to the southern city of Khan Younis. He didn't notice he was almost across the line until locals shouted at him to turn back, he said.

The Israeli military said most of the people it has killed crossing the line posed a threat to its troops. According to a military official who spoke on the condition of anonymity in line with military rules, troops issue audible warnings and then fire warning shots whenever someone crosses the line. Many civilians retreat when warning shots are fired, though some have been killed, the official acknowledged.

Killed while playing near the line

Zaher Shamia, 17, lived with his grandfather in a tent 300 meters (330 yards) from the line in northern Gaza's Jabaliya refugee camp. On Dec. 10, he was playing with his cousin and some friends near the line, according to video he took before his death.

Suddenly, shots rang out and the video stopped. Soldiers approaching the line with an armored bulldozer had fired on the teens, hitting Zaher, said a witness.

A neighbor eventually found Zaher's body, which had been crushed by the bulldozer, said Zaher's grandfather, Kamal al-Beih: "We only recognized him from his head."

Two doctors, Mohamed Abu Selmiya and Rami Mhanna, confirmed that the teen had been killed by gunshots and then run over by a bulldozer. The military official said he was aware that Shamia was a civilian and that the military was looking into it.

Maram Atta said that on Dec. 7, her 3-year-old daughter, Ahed al-Bayouk, was playing with siblings outside of their tent, which was near the yellow line along Gaza's southern coast. Atta was preparing lentils when she heard aircraft overhead, then shots.

A stray projectile whizzed close to her and struck Ahed, who was dead before they reached the clinic.

"I lost my daughter to what they keep calling a 'ceasefire'" said Atta, crying. "What ceasefire are they talking about?"

A military official denied the killing.