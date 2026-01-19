'It will be done': Trump vows action to counter ‘Russian threat’ in Greenland

It was also the most forceful rebuke of Trump from the European allies since he returned to the White House almost a year ago. In recent months, Europeans have mostly opted for diplomacy and flattery around him, even when seeking an end to the war in Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Europe must be prepared to respond firmly. “It’s time to use the EU’s ‘trade bazooka’ for the first time,” he said after the Brussels meeting.

Trump has repeatedly maintained that the United States should acquire Greenland, an autonomous territory under Danish sovereignty, citing growing Chinese and Russian activity in the Arctic and the island’s importance to US security interests. He has warned that tariffs on European allies would escalate until Washington is permitted to buy the territory.

Denmark and Greenland have rejected the proposal outright. Leaders in Copenhagen and Nuuk have stressed that Greenland is not for sale and does not wish to become part of the United States. European officials have also pointed out that Greenland already falls under NATO’s collective security umbrella.

The White House and Danish authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment. As the standoff sharpens, analysts warn that Trump’s Greenland push risks deepening rifts between the US and its closest allies at a time of heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

(With inputs from AP)