‘Make America Go Away’: Pro-Greenland protesters mock Trump’s MAGA caps

COPENHAGEN: Red baseball caps spoofing Donald Trump's iconic MAGA hats have become a symbol of Danish and Greenlandic defiance against the US President's threat to seize the frozen territory.

The caps reading "Make America Go Away" — parodying Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan — have gained popularity along with several variants on social media and at public protests, including a weekend demonstration held in freezing weather in the Danish capital.

European governments are rallying behind Denmark, citing the need to defend Arctic regions and warning that threats against Greenland undermine Western security.

Protesters, however, are less diplomatic.

"I want to show my support to Greenland and also show that I don't like the president of the United States," said 76-year-old Copenhagen resident Lars Hermansen, who wore one of the red caps at a protest Saturday.

The mock hats were created by Copenhagen vintage clothing store owner Jesper Rabe Tonnesen. Early batches flopped last year — until the Trump administration recently escalated its rhetoric over Greenland.

Now there are popping up everywhere.