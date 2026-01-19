Months into office, Japan PM Takaichi calls snap election on February 8 to seek stronger mandate

TOKYO: Just three months into office, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Monday she would dissolve parliament this week and call for a snap election on February 8, seeking a stronger mandate to push through her policy agenda.

The country's first woman leader is banking on her high poll numbers to lead the unpopular ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to victory.

"Is Sanae Takaichi fit to be prime minister? I wanted to ask the sovereign people to decide," she told a news conference.

"Following the dissolution of the lower house on January 23, the schedule will be set for campaigning to start on January 27 and voting and counting held on February 8."

If elected, Takaichi pledged on Monday to cut a tax on food for a two-year period to "alleviate the burden" on people struggling with inflation.

Takaichi's cabinet approved a record 122.3-trillion-yen ($768 billion) budget for the fiscal year from April 2026, and she has vowed to get parliamentary approval as soon as possible to address rising prices and shore up the world's fourth-largest economy.

"We have a responsibility to overcome the shackles of excessive austerity and take immediate action against the crisis at hand," she told reporters.

The LDP has governed Japan almost uninterrupted for decades, albeit with frequent leader changes. Takaichi was appointed premier in October, and her cabinet is riding high in the polls despite her party's flagging popularity.

The ruling bloc -- which includes coalition partner Japan Innovation Party (JIP) -- has only a slim majority in the powerful lower house of parliament. This could hamper the passage of her policy agenda, including "proactive" fiscal spending and boosting the defence budget.

"If the LDP can get a majority by itself in the lower house, that'll help her pursue policies" without concessions to other parties, said Sadafumi Kawato, professor emeritus at the University of Tokyo.

But opposition parties say Takaichi's plan to dissolve the lower house risks delaying its passage, with Jun Azumi of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP) saying it would "sacrifice livelihoods."

Masaaki Tokuno, a 64-year-old bicycle lot manager, told AFP that "carrying out policies to tackle inflation should be first, before holding the election."