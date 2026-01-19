Prince Harry's court battle against British tabloids reaches final chapter

LONDON: Tens of millions of dollars are on the line as Prince Harry returned to court Monday for the third and final chapter in his legal quest to tame the British tabloids.

Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, is among a group of seven high-profile plaintiffs who accuse the publisher of the Daily Mail of invading their privacy by using unlawful information-gathering tactics to snoop on them for sensational headlines.

Harry, Elton John and actors Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost and others allege that Associated Newspapers Ltd. hired private investigators to bug their cars, obtain their private records and eavesdrop on phone calls.

The publisher has denied the allegations and called them preposterous.

Attorney David Sherborne opened his case by saying there was a culture at Associated Newspapers that spanned decades to unlawfully dig up dirt "that wrecked the lives of so many."

He said the company's vigorous denials, destruction of records and "masses upon masses of missing documents" had prevented the claimants from learning what the newspapers had done.

"They swore that they were a clean ship," Sherborne said.

"Associated knew that these emphatic denials were not true… They knew they had skeletons in their closet."

The trial in London's High Court is expected to last nine weeks and will see the return of Harry to the witness box for the second time since he made history in 2023 by becoming the first senior member of the royal family to testify in more than a century.

Harry, wearing a dark blue suit, waved cheerfully at reporters and said "good morning" as he entered the court building via a side entrance. He took a seat in the back row of the courtroom near Hurley and Frost.