'The miracle': Six-year-old girl is the sole survivor of a family that perished in Spanish train wreck

“There are many people who are very sad for the victims of this terrible accident, but there were also many who survived, like the miracle of the girl who is safe,” Punta Umbria's Mayor José Carlos Hernández told reporters Tuesday after leading a minute of silence for the victims.

Among them were the girl's parents, brother and a cousin. At least 41 people were killed in the brutal accident that has shaken the nation and left the 6-year-old child an orphan.

Her family's last names are Zamorano Álvarez, the town hall said. But The Associated Press is not disclosing her first name.

Punta Umbria has declared three days of mourning for victims including the Zamorano Álvarez family. They were seated in the front carriages that bore the brunt of the impact when a train coming the opposite direction suddenly jumped its track for reasons still unknown.

Mayor Hernández said that the girl is now with her grandparents in a hotel in Cordoba, the nearest city to the crash.

“She has a tremendous family who will do what it takes for her to have a happy life,” the mayor said.