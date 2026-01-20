Trump's ICE force is sweeping America. Billions in his tax and spending cuts bill are paying for it

WASHINGTON: A ballooning US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) budget. Hiring bonuses of $50,000. Swelling ranks of ICE officers, to 22,000, in an expanding national force bigger than most police departments in America.

US President Donald Trump promised the largest mass deportation operation in American history, but achieving his goal wouldn't have been possible without funding from the big tax and spending cuts bill passed by Republicans in Congress, and it's fuelling unprecedented immigration enforcement actions in cities like Minneapolis and beyond.

The GOP's big bill is "supercharging ICE," one budget expert said, in ways that Americans may not fully realize — and that have only just begun.

"I just don't think people have a sense of the scale," said Bobby Kogan, senior director of federal budget policy at the Center for American Progress and a former adviser to the Biden administration's Office of Management and Budget.

"We're looking at ICE in a way we've never seen before," he said.

Trump's big bill creates massive law enforcement force

As the Republican president marks the first year of his second term, the immigration enforcement and removal operation that has been a cornerstone of his domestic and foreign policy agenda is rapidly transforming into something else — a national law enforcement presence with billions upon billions of dollars in new spending from US taxpayers.

The shooting death of Renee Good in Minneapolis showed the alarming reach of the new federalized force, sparking unrelenting protests against the military-styled officers seen going door to door to find and detain immigrants.

Amid the outpouring of opposition, Trump revived threats to invoke the Insurrection Act to quell the demonstrations and the US Army has 1,500 soldiers ready to deploy. But Trump's own public approval rating on immigration, one of his signature issues, has slipped since he took office, according to an AP-NORC poll.

"Public sentiment is everything," said Rep. Nydia M. Velázquez, D-N.Y., at a press conference at the Capitol with lawmakers supporting legislation to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Americans, she said, are upset at what they are seeing.

"They didn't sign on for this," she said.