Bangladesh court to frame charges against ousted PM Hasina in sedition case on February 9

DHAKA: A Bangladesh court on Wednesday set February 9 as the date for holding another hearing on charge framing in a sedition case filed against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 285 others.

The case relates to allegations that Hasina and several hundred Awami League members took part in a virtual meeting of a group called the 'Joy Bangla Brigade' in December 2024, during which they allegedly plotted to overthrow the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

Judge Md Abdus Salam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-9 passed the order, allowing separate pleas from the defence in this connection, state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported.

Of the 286 accused, 259, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, are still at large and are tried in absentia.

On October 14 last year, the court ordered publication of notices in newspapers asking the fugitives, including Hasina, to appear before the court.

According to the case statement, on December 19, 2024, a virtual meeting titled "Joy Bangla Brigade" was held, where participants allegedly vowed to wage a civil war to reinstall Hasina as the country's prime minister.

A total of 577 individuals at home and abroad joined the Zoom meeting, expressing their commitment to follow her directives.