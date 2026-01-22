'He wilfully broke the law': Ex-US prosecutor Smith testifies to Trump's criminal election plot

WASHINGTON: Former special counsel Jack Smith defiantly defended his prosecution of Donald Trump in a long-awaited showdown on Thursday with Republican critics in the US Congress, citing overwhelming evidence that he led a "criminal scheme" to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Although Smith, who led two failed prosecutions against Trump, never got his day in court, the televised hearing before the House Judiciary Committee provided the opportunity he has long sought to make his case to the American public.

A veteran federal attorney and former war crimes prosecutor in The Hague, Smith told lawmakers his team of investigators had "developed proof beyond a reasonable doubt that President Trump engaged in criminal activity."

"President Trump was charged because the evidence established that he wilfully broke the law -- the very laws he took an oath to uphold. Grand juries in two separate districts reached this conclusion based on his actions. Rather than accept his defeat in the 2020, President Trump engaged in a criminal scheme to overturn the results and prevent the lawful transfer of power," Smith said.

"After leaving office in January 2021, President Trump illegally kept classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago social club and repeatedly tried to obstruct justice to conceal his continued retention of those documents. Highly sensitive national security information was held in a ballroom and bathroom," he added.

Smith said his decision to bring charges against Trump was taken "without regard to President Trump's political association, activities, beliefs, or candidacy in the 2024 presidential election."

Smith was appointed special counsel in 2022 by attorney general Merrick Garland and charged Trump with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden, and separately with mishandling classified documents.