'I am a dictator, sometimes you need one': Trump on sidelines of Davos meet

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, while speaking at CEO Reception and Dinner for the World Economic Forum in Davos, referred to himself as a "dictator."

"We had a good speech, we got great reviews. I can't believe it, we got good reviews on that speech," Trump said.

"Usually they say, 'He's a horrible dictator-type person,' I'm a dictator," he continued. "But sometimes you need a dictator! But they didn't say that in this case.... It's all based on common sense, it's not conservative or liberal, or anything else."

Trump's remarks are being compared to his earlier comments in which he had jokingly described himself as a dictator.

Ahead of the 2024 election, Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity about his plans to expand oil drilling and seal the US southern border, and that he would be a dictator 'only for one day'.

Trump also questioned the need for future elections, saying, “We shouldn’t even have an election," in a recent interview with Reuters.