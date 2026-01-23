Danish PM Mette Frederiksen to meet Greenland counterpart in Nuuk

The details of the plan remain scant but Trump said the United States "gets everything we wanted" and would be in force "forever".

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, who, together with his Greenlandic counterpart held talks in Washington on January 14 with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, stressed Friday that there had been no formal, detailed plan hammered out between Trump and Rutte.

Rather, "what the President talked about after the meeting with NATO's secretary general was a framework for a future agreement", whereby, "instead of those drastic ideas about needing to own Greenland... he now wishes to negotiate a solution", Lokke said.

Lokke said those negotiations were expected to start soon.

"There was a meeting in Washington yesterday where it was reconfirmed that this is what we should do, and a plan was set for how we do it," he told reporters in Copenhagen.

"We will get those meetings started fairly quickly. We will not communicate when those meetings are, because what is needed now is to take the drama out of this."

The talks would focus on "security, security, and security", he added.

Danish and Greenlandic officials have stressed that sovereignty and territorial integrity would be a "red line" in the talks.