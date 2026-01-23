Icebreakers, the key tech to unlock Greenland, are only made by either US allies or adversaries

Northern expertise in ice-capable ships

Icebreakers are expensive to design, build, operate and maintain and require a skilled workforce that can only be found in certain places like Finland, with expertise forged in the frigid Baltic Sea.

Finland has built roughly 60% of the world's fleet of more than 240 icebreakers and designed half the remainder, Rizzi said.

"It's very niche capabilities that they developed as a necessity first and then they have been able to turn it into geoeconomic leverage," he said.

Russia has the world's largest fleet with about 100 vessels, including colossal ships powered by nuclear reactors. Second comes Canada, which is set to double its fleet to around 50 icebreakers, according to a 2024 report by Aker Arctic, a Helsinki-based icebreaker design firm.

"Our design and engineering work order books are pretty full at the moment and the near future looks promising," said Jari Hurttia, business manager at Aker Arctic, as he describes rising interest in the firm's "unrivalled special competence which is not available anywhere else in the world."

China currently has five compared to the U.S. three, and is rapidly building more as they expand their ambitions in the Arctic, said Marc Lanteigne, a professor at the University of Tromsø in Norway who teaches often at the University of Greenland in Nuuk.

"China is now in a position to develop indigenous icebreakers, and so the U.S. feels it must do the same," he said.

Washington has to play catch up, and fast, said Sophie Arts, a fellow at the German Marshall Fund focused on Arctic security.

"President Trump has really bemoaned this lack of icebreakers, especially in comparison to Russia," Arts said. The current U.S. icebreaker fleet is "basically past their life cycle already."

So he turned to the undeniable expertise of the European Union's northernmost nation and the U.S.'s neighbor to the north.

"Both Canada and Finland are really, really vital to this," Arts said. "Cooperation is what makes this possible ... the U.S. doesn't really have a pathway to do this on its own at this time."

During his first administration, Trump prioritized the U.S. military's acquisition of ice-capable vessels, a strategy that the Biden administration followed up on by signing an agreement called the Ice PACT with Helsinki and Ottawa to deliver 11 icebreakers constructed by two corporate consortiums with Finnish designs.

Four would be built in Finland, while seven would be constructed in a Canadian-owned billion-dollar "American Icebreaker Factory" in Texas as well as a shipyard in Mississippi under joint U.S.-Canadian ownership.

Any mining of critical minerals would face high costs in the harsh conditions at sea and on land in Greenland. Investments there would take years if not decades to pay off, Lanteigne said.

Even with adequate icebreakers, the price to build and maintain mining or defensive facilities — like those envisioned in the yet-unfunded $175 billion Golden Dome missile defense network linking detectors and interceptors in space and on the ground — would be enormous.

That means U.S. allies in the Arctic might still welcome more investment by Washington in Greenland.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a statement that she would be open to strengthening Arctic security including the U.S. Golden Dome program "provided that this is done with respect for our territorial integrity."