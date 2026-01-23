NATO chief, Danish PM agree on boosting Arctic security

BRUSSELS: NATO chief Mark Rutte and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen agreed Friday the alliance should boost work on Arctic security, after US President Donald Trump backed off his threats to seize Greenland.

"We're working together to ensure that the whole of NATO is safe and secure and will build on our cooperation to enhance deterrence and defence in the Arctic," Rutte wrote on X after meeting Frederiksen in Brussels.

Frederiksen -- who was to travel to Greenland to meet its premier on Friday -- said "we agree that NATO should increase its engagement in the Arctic".

"Defence and security in the Arctic are matters for the entire alliance," she wrote on X.

The meeting came after Trump claimed he had struck a framework deal with Rutte on Wednesday that satisfied him after he made demands to take the autonomous Arctic territory from Denmark.

Trump backed off his threats to seize Greenland and impose tariffs on NATO allies blocking him despite not making headway on his main demand for control of the island.