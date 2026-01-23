TikTok: Key things to know

WASHINGTON: Video-sharing platform TikTok has over a billion users worldwide, including more than 170 million in the United States, it says -- nearly half the country's population.

Here is a closer look at the app, which on Thursday announced it had established a majority American-owned joint venture to operate its US business:

Born in China

TikTok's transformation from niche video app to global digital entertainment powerhouse is one of the biggest shifts in the sector since the advent of social media.

From friends dancing together to home chefs demonstrating recipes or people sharing political views, TikTok can turn ordinary users into celebrities, revolutionizing the traditional path to stardom.

The platform was launched in 2016 by Chinese tech company ByteDance for the local market, where it is called Douyin. The international version, TikTok, was released in 2017.

It gained massive momentum after merging with Musical.ly, a lip-synching app, a year later.