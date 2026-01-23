US sanctions Iran’s 'shadow fleet' over protest crackdown, targets firms in India, UAE and Oman

The US on Friday announced new sanctions targeting Iran’s “shadow fleet” --- accused of supporting the country’s oil exports -- as Washington steps up pressure over Tehran’s crackdown on anti-government protesters, a move that is set to affect firms based in India and the middle east.

The Treasury Department took aim at nine vessels and their respective owners or management firms, which US officials said "collectively transported hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of Iranian oil and petroleum products to foreign markets."

The department charged that revenue from these products is being diverted to fund "regional terrorist proxies, weapons programs, and security services."

The US Treasury's targets unveiled on Friday included firms based in the United Arab Emirates, India and Oman. "Today's sanctions target a critical component of how Iran generates the funds used to repress its own people," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

"Treasury will continue to track the tens of millions of dollars that the regime has stolen and is desperately attempting to wire to banks outside of Iran," he added.

According to the Treasury, the Comoros-flagged AVON (IMO 9034705), owned and operated by India-based Aayat Ship Management, which has been sanctioned, carried multiple shipments of Iranian LPG to Bangladesh and Pakistan in 2025.