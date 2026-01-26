Bangladesh sentences ex-police chief Habibur Rahman to death for 2024 protest crackdown

DHAKA: A Bangladesh court on Monday sentenced Dhaka's fugitive former police chief and two senior colleagues to be hanged for crimes against humanity committed during the rule of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

All three, including the capital's former police chief, Habibur Rahman, were tried in absentia, and their whereabouts are not known.

The verdict comes ahead of elections on February 12, the first in the South Asian country of 170 million people since Hasina's overthrow in August 2024. Five other ex-police officers were sentenced to varying terms.

The case concerned the killing of six protesters in Dhaka on August 5, 2024, the day Hasina fled to India as protesters stormed her palace.

Up to 1,400 people were killed between July and August 2024 when Hasina's government launched a brutal campaign to silence the protesters, according to the United Nations.

"The police forces... opened fire with lethal weapons... causing death to the aforesaid six persons," judge Golam Mortuza Mozumder read to the court in Dhaka.

The court heard how Rahman sent messages to police units ordering the use of lethal force to crush the protests.