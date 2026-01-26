Myanmar's pro-military party USDP declares victory in junta-run polls

YANGON: Myanmar's dominant pro-military party has won junta-run elections, a party source told AFP on Monday, after a month-long vote that democracy watchdogs dismissed as a rebranding of army rule.

The military snatched power in a 2021 coup, ending Myanmar's experiment with civilian rule and triggering civil war, but pledged a three-phase vote, which finished on Sunday, would return power to the people.

With massively popular democratic figurehead Aung San Suu Kyi detained and her party dissolved, critics say the ballot was stacked with army allies to prolong their grip on power.

Voting was not held in huge patches of the country controlled by rebel factions fighting in the civil war -- another hurdle cited by those questioning the poll's mandate.

"We won a majority already," a senior official from the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to share preliminary results.

"We are in the position to form a new government," they said. "As we won in the election, we will move forward."

Many analysts describe the USDP -- which is staffed by retired senior officers -- as a civilian proxy of the military, which has stage-managed the poll to give its rule a veneer of civilian legitimacy.

"They won since before the election," said one 28-year-old Yangon resident, speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons.

"They were the only ones in the race, and they were the referee," they added. "Almost everyone won't have faith in the government they will form."

Official results are expected later this week.