Xi Jinping calls China and India 'good neighbours, friends and partners' in his R-Day message

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday described India and China as "good neighbours, friends and partners", saying that achieving "dragon and elephant dancing together" is the right choice for both countries.

Greeting his Indian counterpart, Droupadi Murmu, on the 77th Republic Day, President Xi said that India-China relations have continued to improve and develop, aligning with the fundamental interests of both countries and their people, and are of great significance for maintaining and promoting world peace and prosperity.

Xi emphasised that China has always believed that being good neighbours, friends and partners who help each other succeed, and achieving the "dragon and the elephant dancing together," is the right choice for both China and India, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

He expressed hope that both sides will adhere to the important consensus that China and India are "partners for cooperation and opportunities for development," strengthen strategic communication, expand exchanges and cooperation, address each other's concerns, and promote the healthy and stable development of China-India relations.

On the same day, Premier Li Qiang also sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Xinhua reported.

Relations between the two countries, which came to a standstill since 2020 after the Eastern Ladakh standoff, began improving following two summits between PM Modi and President Xi.

Both leaders first met in Kazan in 2024, followed by another meeting at Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO summit in August last year.

In August, PM Modi and President Xi agreed to deepen bilateral ties to combat pressing challenges and work towards a "fair" solution to the festering border issue.

In the last few months, India and China have initiated a series of measures to normalise their relations after ending the over four-year military face-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in easternÂ Ladakh.

In July, India resumed granting tourist visas for Chinese nationals. Issuance of visas to Chinese nationals was suspended following the start of the military stand-off along the LAC in eastern Ladakh that began in May 2020.

India and China have, in recent months, agreed on several people-centric steps to reset their ties. These include agreement to resume Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, resumption of direct flights, commemoration of 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations and visa facilitation.

The direct flights between the two countries resumed in October.