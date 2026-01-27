Trump in trouble on immigration, as signature issue turns deadly

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump's immigration crackdown across the United States is the signature issue of his second term -- but deadly violence in Minneapolis risks making it a liability for a president who already looks vulnerable in the polls.

Outrage over the death of nurse Alex Pretti -- the second US citizen killed by federal agents this month while protesting militarized immigration raids in the city -- has forced Trump on the defensive.

The raids were a cornerstone of Trump's election pledges, but they are making even some of the Republican's core voters uncomfortable one year after his return to power.

Combined with multiple polls showing declining approval for the 79-year-old overall, alarm bells now appear to be ringing ahead of crucial US midterm elections in November.

"There is support for the idea of tougher immigration, but there is real pushback on the means and the methods being used, the heavy-handedness, the violence," Garret Martin, professor of international relations at American University, told AFP.

Recent polls show that even when voters approve of Trump's deportations and hard line on immigration, they oppose the often brutal methods of his Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

A Siena/New York Times poll last week found the number of those who think ICE tactics have "gone too far" has ticked up over the past year to 61 percent.

The poll was carried out before Pretti's killing -- but after mother of three Renee Good, also 37, was shot dead by an ICE agent in Minnesota on January 7.

A YouGov poll carried out hours after Pretti's shooting, a majority of 46 percent -- 34 percent strongly and 12 percent somewhat -- support "abolishing ICE."

"It's a problem for the president because it means that the focus of the conversation is much more now on ICE and the scrutiny on how ICE is acting, as opposed to the issue of immigration, which Trump would like to put forward," said Martin.