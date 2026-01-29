EU lists Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard as terrorist organisation

BRUSSELS: The European Union (EU) has listed Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization in the aftermath of Tehran's bloody crackdown on nationwide protests, the bloc's top diplomat said in a post on X on Thursday.

Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy chief, said that foreign ministers unanimously agreed on the designation. She said that "any regime that kills thousands of its own people is working toward its own demise."

The listing came after the 27-nation bloc sanctioned 15 Iranian officials, including top commanders in its Revolutionary Guard, over the violent crackdown on protesters. Activists say the crackdown has seen over 6,300 people killed.

The sanctions add to international pressures on the Islamic Republic, which faces a threat of military action from U.S. President Donald Trump in response to the killing of peaceful demonstrators and over possible mass executions. The American military has moved the USS Abraham Lincoln and several guided-missile destroyers into the Mideast. It remains unclear whether Trump will decide to use force as at least 6,373 people have been killed in the crackdown, activists said.

For its part, Iran has said it could launch a pre-emptive strike or broadly target the Mideast, including American military bases in the region and Israel. Iran issued a warning to ships at sea Thursday that it planned to run a drill next week that would include live firing in the Strait of Hormuz, potentially disrupting traffic through a waterway that sees 20% of all the world's oil pass through it.

The EU's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, said earlier Thursday that the Revolutionary Guard, which has played a key role in suppressing the demonstrations, likely would also be added to the EU's list of terrorist organizations.

"This will put them on the same footing with al-Qaida, Hamas, Daesh," Kallas said, using an Arabic acronym for the Islamic State group. "If you act as a terrorist, you should also be treated as a terrorist."

Iran had no immediate comment, but it has criticized Europe in recent days as it considered the move. Other countries, including the U.S. and Canada, have designated the Guard as a terrorist organization.