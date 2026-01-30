Democrats, White House strike spending deal that would avert government shutdown

WASHINGTON: Democrats and the White House struck a deal to avert a partial government shutdown and temporarily fund the Department of Homeland Security on Thursday as they consider new restrictions for President Donald Trump's surge of immigration enforcement.

As the country reels from the deaths of two protesters at the hands of federal agents in Minneapolis, the two sides have agreed to separate homeland security funding from a larger spending bill and fund the Homeland department for two weeks while they debate Democratic demands for curbs on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. The deal comes after Democrats voted to block legislation to fund DHS on Thursday.

"Republicans and Democrats have come together to get the vast majority of the government funded until September" while extending current funding for Homeland Security, Trump said in a social media post Thursday evening, He encouraged members of both parties to cast a "much needed Bipartisan 'YES' vote."

Democrats had requested the two-week extension and say they are prepared to block the wide-ranging spending bill if their demands aren't met, denying Republicans the votes they need to pass it and potentially triggering a shutdown.

The Senate was expected to vote on the deal Thursday night or Friday. Republican leaders who had wanted a longer extension of the homeland funding were still negotiating last-minute requests for amendment votes and making sure there was enough support within their conference.

In the House, Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told The Associated Press on Thursday that he had been "vehemently opposed" to breaking up the funding package, but "if it is broken up, we will have to move it as quickly as possible. We can't have the government shut down."